Davis Police, FBI Serving Search Warrant In Connection To Mosque Vandalism

DAVIS (CBS13) – Authorities have served a search warrant in connection to the vandalism of a Davis mosque.
The Davis Islamic Center was vandalized back on Jan. 23. A woman was caught on video putting bacon on a door handle and smashing windows.
Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime as pork is a forbidden food for Muslims.
Wednesday, the Davis Police Department confirmed they worked with the FBI to serve the search warrant at a location in Davis.
A law enforcement presence was seen outside of a home near Anderson Road and Corona Drive. No arrests have been made.
Detectives took evidence and will be continuing to investigate.