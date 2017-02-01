Davis Police, FBI Serving Search Warrant In Connection To Mosque Vandalism

February 1, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Davis, Hate Crime

DAVIS (CBS13) – Authorities have served a search warrant in connection to the vandalism of a Davis mosque.

The Davis Islamic Center was vandalized back on Jan. 23. A woman was caught on video putting bacon on a door handle and smashing windows.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime as pork is a forbidden food for Muslims.

Wednesday, the Davis Police Department confirmed they worked with the FBI to serve the search warrant at a location in Davis.

A law enforcement presence was seen outside of a home near Anderson Road and Corona Drive. No arrests have been made.

Detectives took evidence and will be continuing to investigate.

