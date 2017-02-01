DUI Suspect Crashes Into Cameron Park Apartment, Unit Red Tagged

CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A woman’s apartment has been red tagged after a DUI suspect slammed their car into the building early Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Cimmarron and Cambridge roads. California Highway Patrol says the incident was reported to them 4:30 a.m.

Officers who responded to the scene found that a driver had crashed into a townhouse.

A woman was sleeping on a couch inside the apartment at the time of the crash, but she escaped without injury.

CHP believes the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The apartment unit has since been red tagged, meaning it’s unlivable, by inspectors.

Car into an apt. In Cameron Park – a woman asleep on the couch survives after the car that crashes pushes it. pic.twitter.com/AqiYfXZGuG — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) February 1, 2017

Shortly after the crash, the man behind the wheel of the car tried to run from the scene. He was soon caught by a young man who saw the crash and was brought to authorities.

The driver’s identity has not been released.