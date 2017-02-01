WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Former 49ers Cheerleader Sues NFL Over Low Wages

February 1, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: 49ers, cheerleading

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader has filed a federal lawsuit alleging NFL executives and team owners are conspiring to suppress wages for cheerleaders.

The suit filed Tuesday by the woman identified only as “Jane Doe” names the league and each team and seeks class-action status for all cheerleaders.

She alleges the NFL and its owners conspire to reduce competition among cheerleaders to make sure their earnings remain below market value. The suit says cheerleaders receive only a flat, per-game fee and aren’t paid for rehearsal time or community outreach events.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the NFL hasn’t seen the suit and would have no comment.

In 2014, the Oakland Raiders agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit alleging they failed to pay their cheerleaders minimum wage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

