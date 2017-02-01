WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Many Factors Can Cause Higher Heating Bills, Including PG&E Billing System

February 1, 2017 10:17 PM By Macy Jenkins
Filed Under: PG&E, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dozens of PG&E Customers say they’re seeing higher prices on their gas bills. Some bills more than double than what they were just months ago. But many customers don’t always know how to read the bill.

“You have to factor in, not how much you’re actually paying but the usage,” said Ana Montes, a consumer advocate with Turn.org, a utility watchdog group.

In order to do that, consumers need to look at the total number of therms they used during the billing cycle. Put simply, a therm is a unit of heat in your gas similar to a watt on your electric bill. Each household has a certain number of therms they can use that the company determines is an average for reach of four tiers of gas usage.

“The baseline is based on where you live and the climate,” Montes said. “When people stay within Tier 1, it’s your lowest cost.”

But if they use more therms than they’re allowed in Tier 1, the cost per therm goes up.

PG&E told CBS that prices went up by an average of $7 per month last year. Combine that with a harsh winter and you get higher gas bills across the region. But Montes says customers won’t recognize an error if they don’t know how to find it.

“One of the things for me that signifies a major error is if nothing has changed and the bill goes up by 25% or more,” Montes said. “That’s significant.”

And that means a billing error isn’t out of the question. Of course, it’s important to factor in changes in your home that could affect your gas usage.

“And you can’t compare your bill to your neighbor’s bill unless you have exactly the same appliances, you have the same house and you have exactly the same amount of people living there,” Montes said.

What you can do if you’re concerned about your bill, is call PG&E directly and have them explain any changes you’re concerned about.

More from Macy Jenkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia