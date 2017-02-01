WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Sheriff: Woman Sexually Assaulted On Bike Trail Near Placerville

February 1, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: el dorado county

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a young man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman who was walking on a bike trail near Placerville.

The incident happened on Jan. 27. A woman reported to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office that she was walking on the trail with her child in a stroller when a man walked up to her.

He asked her for directions to a nearby business, then asked for a dollar. She gave him one and asked to shake her hand, but he then pulled her in and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

She screamed for help but he continued to hold onto her, deputies say.

The man eventually let go, apologized, and ran off. He lost his shoe at some point and is described as being 14-20 years old, about 5’7” and 130 pounds. He reportedly had dark, messy hair that stood straight up and was wearing a sky blue short-sleeved polo shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call authorities at (530) 642-4709.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia