Sheriff: Woman Sexually Assaulted On Bike Trail Near Placerville

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a young man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman who was walking on a bike trail near Placerville.
The incident happened on Jan. 27. A woman reported to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office that she was walking on the trail with her child in a stroller when a man walked up to her.
He asked her for directions to a nearby business, then asked for a dollar. She gave him one and asked to shake her hand, but he then pulled her in and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.
She screamed for help but he continued to hold onto her, deputies say.
The man eventually let go, apologized, and ran off. He lost his shoe at some point and is described as being 14-20 years old, about 5’7” and 130 pounds. He reportedly had dark, messy hair that stood straight up and was wearing a sky blue short-sleeved polo shirt and blue jeans at the time.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call authorities at (530) 642-4709.