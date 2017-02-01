Vandals Break Into Sacramento Barbershop, Tag It With Swastikas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating recent vandalism at a local barbershop as a hate crime.
Vandals broke in to Supreme Barber Lounge on Broadway in the Tahoe Park neighborhood sometime between late Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Vandals smashed windows, spray-painted swastikas and slashed seats.
People living nearby are surprised to learn about what happened.
“We don’t want it here. It hasn’t been before and I’m hoping it’s going to be something else than a hate crime,” said Terrie Barron with the Tahoe Park Neighborhood Association.
A neighboring business, Momo’s Meat Market, had windows broken as well.
There’s no word on possible suspects.