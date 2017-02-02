California Lawmaker Calls For Investigation Of Regulators After Many Report PG&E Bill Hikes

February 2, 2017 4:59 PM By Lemor Abrams
Filed Under: PG&E, Public Utilities Commission

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One state lawmaker says regulators may to blame for skyrocketing PG&E bills residents are reporting recently.

Senator Jerry Hill wants to investigate the Public Utilities Commission.  He says something doesn’t seem right and he’s determined to find out what.

Sen. Hill says the PUC is supposed to look at PG&E’s rates monthly based on supply and demand of the product, and transportation costs. Regulators are supposed to make sure there is no price gouging and that rates are legal and bills are accurate.

“I am concerned when I hear that rate payers are getting charged that much of an increase and using same amount of gas. Something’s wrong,” Sen. Hill said.

We asked if Sen. Hill would be launching an investigation.

“What we’re going to do is talk to the PUC, look at some examples of excessive rates and see how it happened, what’s the justification, was it legal and was the PUC advised about that before they allowed the increase to go forward during that month,” Sen. Hill said.

Sen. Hill said the investigation could last maybe one or two weeks at most.

 

More from Lemor Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia