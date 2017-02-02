HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Super Bowl 51, Garrett Temple’s injury, and the Patriots trademark of “19-0” for Morning Brew. Then, Atlanta Falcons sideline reporter John Michaels joins the show from radio row to preview the big game on Sunday. Then, pro gambler Brandon Lang joins The Drive to share some of his picks and secrets to success.

HOUR 2:

Former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil joins The Drive and shares his thoughts on this year’s Super Bowl match up and the hiring of Kyle Shanahan by the San Francisco 49ers. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring John Lynch, NFL gambling, Pat Mcafee, and Larry Fitzgerald. Then, former NFL running back and current CBS radio host Tiki Barber spends some time on The Drive.

HOUR 3:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate open the final hour of the show with some WNBA news before Chad Brown, former NFL linebacker, joins the show. Then, former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf spends some time with the gang and shares stories from his playing and post-football career. Finally, Bill Romanowski spends the final couple of minutes on the show talking NFL and sports nutrition.

