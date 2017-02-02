Day 3 From Radio Row; The Drive – 02/02/17

February 2, 2017 11:24 AM
HOUR 1:

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with Aldrick Robinson #19 after a 14 yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Super Bowl 51, Garrett Temple’s injury, and the Patriots trademark of “19-0” for Morning Brew. Then, Atlanta Falcons sideline reporter John Michaels joins the show from radio row to preview the big game on Sunday. Then, pro gambler Brandon Lang joins The Drive to share some of his picks and secrets to success.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the John Michaels interview here:

Listen to the Brandon Lang interview here:

 

HOUR 2:

DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 03: Former NFL player with the New York Giants and founder of Thusio.com, Tiki Barber speaks on stage about business off the field during the first day of the 2015 Web Summit on November 3, 2015 in Dublin, Ireland. The Web Summit is now in it's 4th year and is technology's most global gathering. In numbers, it has 42,000 attendees from 134 countries, 1,000 speakers, 2,100 startups and 1,200 media. (Photo by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images)

(Photo by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil joins The Drive and shares his thoughts on this year’s Super Bowl match up and the hiring of Kyle Shanahan by the San Francisco 49ers. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring John Lynch, NFL gambling, Pat Mcafee, and Larry Fitzgerald. Then, former NFL running back and current CBS radio host Tiki Barber spends some time on The Drive.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Dick Vermeil interview here:

Listen to the Tiki Barber interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

SAN DIEGO - DECEMBER 24: Ryan Leaf #16 of the San Diego Chargers drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers played on December 24, 2001 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

 (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate open the final hour of the show with some WNBA news before Chad Brown, former NFL linebacker, joins the show. Then, former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf spends some time with the gang and shares stories from his playing and post-football career. Finally, Bill Romanowski spends the final couple of minutes on the show talking NFL and sports nutrition.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

