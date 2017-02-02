Grant Napear Live from Radio Row with Garrett Temple – 2/2

February 2, 2017 7:00 PM
Filed Under: Garrett Temple, Grant Napear With Doug Christie, Sacramento Kings

Grant Napear Live from Radio Row with Garrett Temple

Listen to the full interview here:

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia