Investigators Discover More Victims In Child Exploitation Case

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Investigators say they’ve discovered several new victims in a child exploitation case ranging from the Sacramento region to the Bay Area.

Thirty-one-year-old Chris Cote of Stockton was arrested last November after parents of a 13-year old girl told police he had sexually assaulted her.

Folsom police say Cote’s arrest led police to discover his online habit of luring young girls.

“We found many different aliases. He would use those to speak with his victims, but he was really 31-year old Chris Cote, from Stockton,” said Folsom Police Department Detective Donald Rowberry.

Rowberry says Cote specifically targeted young girls between the ages of 13 and 16 on social media.

His classic opening line: “Wow, you have such a ridiculously cute face. With a face like THAT you could make some serious money.”

“It has been hundreds of times since he has reached out with that opening line,” said Rowberry.

Rowberry says Cote has been doing it for years. So far, Folsom police have identified seven victims and they believe there are many more.

“We’ve been aware of predators,” said Sandy Straw, a local resident.

Straw says she has three teenage granddaughters who religiously use social media and often talks to her granddaughters about the dangers of communicating with people they don’t know.

“Anything can happen; you can’t trust anyone anymore,” said Straw.

And that’s what the Child Abuse Prevention Center wants to make clear to parents and their teens.

“There’s some new way to communicate online, it seems, like, once a week,” said Sheila Boxley, CEO of the Child Abuse Prevention Center in Sacramento.

Over the last few years, her organization has handled several child exploitation cases stemming from social media.

“That doesn’t make social media evil, it’s another way for predators and pedophiles to access children,” said Boxley.

Communication is key. She advises parents to set social media boundaries for their teens before they get lured in by a predator like Cote.

“Pay attention; where is your child going? Who is the child meeting? And then check up,” said Boxley.

This investigation is far from over. Folsom police detectives say they’re still digging through Cote’s accounts to find more possible victims.

Folsom police want to hear from you if you know anyone who may have been a victim of Cote.