Local Trump Supporters Speak out

PLACER COUNTY, CA-. Placer county resident Mike Barkhurst has lived in placer county since 1976. He calls himself very conservative. He says the pocket of conservatives in neighborhoods in Rocklin and Roseville didn’t vote the way most Californian’s did. In a blue state, with a republican president he’s felt the antagonism.

“Anything said by a conservative is usually taken out of context or just out right lied about.”

Barkhurst says he welcomes president trump’s recent actions including his immigration policy “he’s moving quick, I like it”… he’s only been in office 2 weeks and he’s done more than Obama’s done in 8 years.”

He condemns protesters rallying at airports and more recently U.C. Berkeley saying, “conservatives don’t tend to riot, don’t tend to destroy property.”

Rocklin city council member Joe Patterson says 58 percent of his constituents voted conservatively. “placer county might be the largest republican party left in the state”

He says like so many others he wasn’t set on one candidate… He voted for kasich in the primary, trump in the election. He’s conflicted about recent immigration decisions-particularly for syrian refugees

“You want somebody to be able to come here and be safe from that war torn area but at the same time you don’t want terrorists coming here.”

Patterson has no doubt the country is divided but says he’s hopeful ….a sentiment also expressed by Roseville resident Pat Kirschbrown who says no matter what the opinion, everyone should be able to speak without fear of reprisal.