No Federal Funds? Trump’s Threat To UC Berkeley Sparks Heated Debate On Free Speech

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California’s Democrats and Republicans are in a heated debate over how to respond to the violent protest that forced the cancellation of a speech by Brietbart news editor Milo Yiannopoulos, then prompted President Trump to question future federal funding for the school.

President trump tweeted Thursday morning, “If UC Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?”

“The money we do get, a considerable amount, is used for research, for development, used to create the economy, security, defense work … it’s designed to protect this country,” said Senator Jerry Hill.

Sen. Hill, a UC Berkley graduate himself, says free speech should be protected and the Brietbart speaker, invited back.

But lawmakers say students shouldn’t be punished over a protest.

“They’re not like … his dollars. It’s not a gift he’s giving us – he’s not bequeathing us from a good heart. His dollars come from California,” said Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon.

Senate President Pro Tem De Leon, who’s promised to fight the president on his immigration plan, now says he may take the president to court if he tries to pull funding from the University of California system.

“I think the main focus should be on something that’s unprecedented, quite historic that you have a president of the most powerful nation in the world – singling out one of the finest academic institutions in the world,” said De Leon.

But the cancellation of conservative speaker Yiannopoulos isn’t unprecedented. A few weeks ago, protests forced the cancellation of Yiannopoulos’ appearance at UC Davis, and UCLA reportedly revoked an invitation to speak last week.

Senator Ted Gaines says it’s also up to lawmakers to make sure violent protests don’t become a trend.

“It seems to me that the UC system ought to provide adequate security so that freedom of speech can be provided,” said Gaines.