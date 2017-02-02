Person Hit and Killed on Interstate 5 Near Lodi.

February 2, 2017 10:43 PM

Lodi, Ca- (CBS 13)- The California Highway Patrol Confirms that Multiple Vehicles have struck and killed a person running across north bound lanes near the highway 12 interchange.

The crash happened just after the 7pm hour Thursday evening.

Police arrived to find a vehicle in the south bound lanes and tell CBS 13 that the driver of that vehicle was crossing northbound lanes when he was hit.

It does not appear drugs or Alcohol were a factor in this collision and they have not identified the person killed.

 

