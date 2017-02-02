Record $466 Million Spent On California Ballot Measures In 2016

February 2, 2017 2:39 PM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Campaign finance documents filed this week reveal political donors contributed a record $466 million dollars to influence measures on California’s 2016 ballot.

That surpasses the previous record of $438 million raised for ballot measure campaigns in 2008.

Pharmaceutical companies spent more than $109 million in a successful effort to defeat the prescription drug pricing measure Proposition 61.

Tobacco companies spent nearly $71 million against Proposition 56, a proposed $2-per-pack cigarette tax. Voters approved Proposition 56 with nearly 64 percent of the vote.

Reports filed this week also provide an early glimpse at fundraising for the 2018 governor’s race.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Treasurer John Chiang and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa all report seven-figure hauls from last year.

 

