Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk some NFL with the Super Bowl this Sunday. Next, Sacramento Kings Assistant Head Coach Elston Turner to talk about the Kings road trip and the season so far. The guys finished the hour talking about the Magic Johnson joining the Lakers as a special assistant.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with "Three The Hard Way. That led into a longer discussion about who is the best football player to play in the NFL. Next, the guys talked about Tiger Woods struggling, and what it will take for him to become a top golfer again. The guys then talked about the upcoming 30 for 30 about the XFL tonight, and Jason's personal experience calling games for the San Francisco Demons.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down, friend of the show Trey Wingo joins the guys to talk about the Super Bowl, and all the different things he's been doing in Houston before the game. The guys ended the show with Nate Lundy, SB Nation Radio, to talk about the game this Sunday, and who he thinks is going to win.

