THIS IS THE LO-DOWN: The Lo-Down – 2/2

February 2, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down, XFL

Hour 1

(Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk some NFL with the Super Bowl this Sunday. Next, Sacramento Kings Assistant Head Coach Elston Turner to talk about the Kings road trip and the season so far. The guys finished the hour talking about the Magic Johnson joining the Lakers as a special assistant.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2gettyimages 729670 THIS IS THE LO DOWN: The Lo Down 2/2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “Three The Hard Way. That led into a longer discussion about who is the best football player to play in the NFL.  Next, the guys talked about Tiger Woods struggling, and what it will take for him to become a top golfer again. The guys then talked about the upcoming 30 for 30 about the XFL tonight, and Jason’s personal experience calling games for the San Francisco Demons. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

img 1983 THIS IS THE LO DOWN: The Lo Down 2/2In the final hour of the Lo-Down, friend of the show Trey Wingo joins the guys to talk about the Super Bowl, and all the different things he’s been doing in Houston before the game. The guys ended the show with Nate Lundy, SB Nation Radio, to talk about the game this Sunday, and who he thinks is going to win.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here:

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia