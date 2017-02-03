Game Time; The Drive – 02/03/17

HOUR 1:

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 17: Matt Mitrione applies ice to his eye after his heavyweight bout against Travis Browne (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night 81 at TD Banknorth Garden on January 17, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dave & Nate talk the scene in Houston for Super Bowl 51, the Kings vs Suns game tonight, and the latest involving the Sacramento Republic FC for Morning Brew. Then, MMA fighter Matt Mitrione joins The Drive from radio row. Finally, boxing champion Mikey Garcia joins talks some of his greatest fights and knockouts of his career.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Matt Mitrione interview here:

Listen to the Mikey Garcia interview here:

 

HOUR 2:

BALTIMORE - DECEMBER 23: Matt Birk #77 of the Baltimore Ravens walks the sidelines during the game against the New York Giants at M&T Bank Stadium on December 23. 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens defeated the Giants 33-14. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Former NFL center Matt Birk joined The Drive for a couple minutes to talk about his playing days and share his thoughts on this year’s Super Bowl. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring the NFLPA, Antonio Brown, Steve Smith, and Super Bowl 51. Chris Landry of Landry Football breaks down this year’s Super Bowl match up with Dave & Nate. Finally, Sports Illustrated model Brooklyn Decker joins the show for a couple minutes.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Matt Birk interview here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

PHILADELPHIA,PA - JANUARY 30 : Darren Collison #7 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 30, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Denver sports radio’s Darren “D-Mac” McKee joins The Drive for a couple of minutes before Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison stops by to preview Kings vs Suns plus much more. Then, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks is The Drive’s final interview at radio row in Houston.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Darren Collison interview here:

Listen to the Derrick Brooks interview here:

