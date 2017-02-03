HOUR 1:

Dave & Nate talk the scene in Houston for Super Bowl 51, the Kings vs Suns game tonight, and the latest involving the Sacramento Republic FC for Morning Brew. Then, MMA fighter Matt Mitrione joins The Drive from radio row. Finally, boxing champion Mikey Garcia joins talks some of his greatest fights and knockouts of his career.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Matt Mitrione interview here:

Listen to the Mikey Garcia interview here:

HOUR 2:

Former NFL center Matt Birk joined The Drive for a couple minutes to talk about his playing days and share his thoughts on this year’s Super Bowl. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring the NFLPA, Antonio Brown, Steve Smith, and Super Bowl 51. Chris Landry of Landry Football breaks down this year’s Super Bowl match up with Dave & Nate. Finally, Sports Illustrated model Brooklyn Decker joins the show for a couple minutes.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Matt Birk interview here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

HOUR 3:

Denver sports radio’s Darren “D-Mac” McKee joins The Drive for a couple of minutes before Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison stops by to preview Kings vs Suns plus much more. Then, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks is The Drive’s final interview at radio row in Houston.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Darren Collison interview here:

Listen to the Derrick Brooks interview here: