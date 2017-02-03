Grass Valley Sink Hole Raising Concerns For Highway 49

Grass Valley CA (CBS 13)- Cal trans is monitoring a potential safety hazard on hwy 49. Part of highway 49 south of grass valley has been sinking and there is concern over the roadway collapsing. As all the water from these soaking storm systems sinks into the ground, the soil along the path to the underground reservoirs erodes and weakens. This can lead to sinkholes or unstable roadways. We are seeing just that on hwy 49.

Janurary 25th a crew went out and bore holes in the roadway in order to drop cameras down to see the stability of the area. They did so due to a depression that was found in the highway. This is along highway 49 between Empire Street and Mcknight way south of Grass Valley. The dip in the highway has been fixed, but they are worried about the stability of the area. Cal Trans will be going out every hour to monitor the street. Especially with more wet weather on the way.