Immigration Checkpoint Hoax Prompts Warning From Police

FONTANA (CBS13) — Internet hoaxes have prompted a police department to warn residents of one city that there are no surprise immigration checkpoints being conducted.
The Fontana Police Department posted a message to social media on Friday after it says it received calls and social media inquiries about the supposed checkpoints.
Facebook and Instragram posts claimed checkpoints similar to the ones conducted for sobriety and driver’s license checks were being done to check drivers’ immigration status.
Police say the people responsible for the posts are trying to create a panic with false rumors.