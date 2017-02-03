Marleau Scores 500th Goal, Surging Sharks Down Canucks 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Patrick Marleau scored his 500th career goal, Chris Tierney tallied twice and the surging San Jose Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night.
Brent Burns added a goal and an assist for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 32 saves. San Jose improved to 8-1-0 over its last nine games to sit three points up on Anaheim for first place in the Pacific Division.
Philip Larsen scored for the Canucks, who got 28 saves from Ryan Miller. Vancouver lost in regulation at home for the first time since Dec. 22, snapping a 7-0-1 run at Rogers Arena.
The Canucks remained three points back of Calgary for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Vancouver has two games in hand.
