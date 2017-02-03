TRENDING TOPICS: High PG&E Heating Bills | Human Trafficking | Mosques Vandalized | Heart-Healthy Nutrition

Murdered Solider’s Body Returns Home To Yuba City Family

February 3, 2017 10:51 PM By Jennifer McGraw

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The body of a slain Yuba City soldier was delivered to her family with a full honors military salute.

Her remains touched down at the Sacramento International Airport Friday night greeted by dozens of local service men and women along with her grieving family.

It’s been an especially painful journey for McClaine’s mother.

“I’m really glad she’s found because now she can be where she’s supposed to be,” said her mother, London Wegrzyn.

Honored by the Patriot Guard, it brought a flood of tears.

“People finally giving her the respect she deserves is good, but it’s a little too late, but I love it and I thank each and everyone of them,” she said.

Wegrzyn said her daughter reported to the military she was being her harassed by her ex-husband.

Then in September McClaine went missing. Her family searched for months and just last week her remains were found.

Two fellow soldiers Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, her ex-husband, and Specialist Charles Robinson were charged in November with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy.

“We are going to fight for her till justice is served we are not going to stop,” she said.

McClaine was scheduled to return home from the Army in October. Her mother believes he daughter had a bright future and a life she promises to live on for.

“Just amazing. There’s no words to really describe her. She’s everything all in one and I’m very proud of her and I will always adore her,” she said.

A motorcade escorted the family back to her hometown.

Private First Class Shadow McClaine will be laid to rest with full honors in Yuba City next weekend.

