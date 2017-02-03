Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Merchandise, Cites Slow Sales

SEATTLE (CBS13) – Nordstrom is dropping its Ivanka Trump brand due to slow sales.
The Seattle-based department store chain said Thursday the decision was based solely on sales performance of the brand.
However, the brand had been under fire from the “Grab Your Wallet” campaign that aims to get consumers to boycott retailers selling Donald or Ivanka Trump merchandise. Ivanka had drawn particular criticism from the boycott’s organizers due to her apparent use of the presidential campaign to hawk her merchandise.
Nordstrom had commented back in November that their carrying of Ivanka’s brand did not amount to taking political positions.
A spokesperson for Nordstrom told CBS News that it is not known whether the store is permanently dropping the brand.