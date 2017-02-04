Deputies Search For Man Who Attempted To Grab Young Girls

Placer County, CA (CBS13)- Placer County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were searching North Auburn last night for a man accused of attempting to grab two young girls in separate incidents.
a 12-year-old girl was walking near Luther Road and Slade Lane around 3 p.m., when she was approached by an older, dark blue, 4-door SUV. The driver of the car was a white male adult who attempted to entice her into the vehicle. The girl ran away from the suspect.
10 minutes later, an 11-year-old girl was walking home from the bus stop in the same area when was was approached by a white male adult on foot. He grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her. The girl fought the suspect and ran home. She stated the man ran in the opposite direction.
Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the area looking for the suspect but was not found. They are actively investigating the incidents.
The young girls described him as white, 30 to 40 years old, brown hair, mustache, and blue eyes. He was drives a late 90’s, small 4-door SUV, with a white and black sticker on the passender side of the rear window.
Deputies urge anyone who see the man or has information to immediately call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375