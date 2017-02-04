Suisun City Police Looking For Home Invasion Suspects

SUISUN CITY (CBS13)– The Suisun City Police Department reports that it is looking the suspects in a home invasion that occurred Friday afternoon on the 200 block of Redstone Cir.
Officers arrived on scene and called for everyone inside the house to step outside. At that time, 3 adult victims stepped out of the house, along with two toddlers, who said they were tied up at gunpoint for over an hour while the suspects ransacked their house. The suspects fled the scene with over $1,000 cash and over $2,000 worth of property.
The first suspect is described as a black male adult, age 25-30, 5’6, 175 lbs, wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, and grey Jordan shoes.
The victims suffered minor marks due to their wrists and ankles being tied up with cable ties. Fortunately the children were not physically injured, although they did witness the entire incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Suisun City Police Department’s Investigation Unit (707) 421-7361 (Case 17-0383). Information can be reported anonymously to Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.