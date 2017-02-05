Police Apprehend Man At West Sacramento Motel

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The West Sacramento Police Department has taken a man into custody after a standoff that lasted more than an hour at the Crest Motel on West Capitol Ave., Sgt. Roger Kinney confirms.
Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to reports of a man banging on doors and damaging property on the premises. They arrived to find him barricaded in his room at the motel, screaming and making verbal threats.
A negotiator was called to the scene and remained in contact with the man for nearly an hour. During exchanges with police, the suspect allegedly cut himself and threatened to “kill” officers.
Officers eventually deployed pepper spray into to the room and forced him out.
He was arrested and transported to an area hospital, where is being treated for his injuries. he will then be booked into Yolo County Jail for disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and vandalism.