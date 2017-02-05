SUPER BOWL: Live game tracker | Listen live (desktop only) | Live game blog

Text In To Win Sacramento Kings Tickets!

February 5, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: contests, Sacramento, Sacramento Kings, Win Sacramento Kings Tickets

This week on KHTK you can win a pair of tickets to see a Sacramento Kings game at Golden 1 Center!

The Kings will continue their homestand February 10th, for a Flashback Friday match up against the Atlanta Hawks, and February 12th, in a Battle of the All-Star Bigs as DeMarcus Cousins and your Sacramento Kings go up against Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans!

Listen for the key word and text it to 441140 at 8:40am, 11:40am, 1:40pm, and 3:40pm Monday through Thursday for your chance to win tickets!

To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE.

