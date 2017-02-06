WEATHER: NWS: ‘Once every 5-10 years’ rain event coming Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

﻿﻿Former 49ers DB George Maderos Dies At Age 83

February 6, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, football, George Maderos

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – Former San Francisco 49ers defensive back George Maderos has died. He was 83.

The Niners said Maderos died last Thursday. They did not announce a cause of death.

Maderos played two seasons with San Francisco from 1955-56. He had four interceptions and one fumble recovery in 20 games.

Maderos was a multisport star at Chico State, earning 14 letters in football, basketball, boxing and track and field. He later became head coach at the school in football, boxing and track.

 

