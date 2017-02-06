1 Of 2 Suspects In Placer County Home Invasion Arrested

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities say one of the suspects in a scary home invasion robbery has been arrested.
Last Wednesday, a resident on Frances Avenue in Roseville reported that a man had knocked at her door with a delivery of a bouquet of flowers. Once she opened the door, the man pushed through claiming to be with the D.E.A and pointed a gun at her small children.
A second suspect with a covered face then came in and threatened to kill the family unless they give up a safe.
Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced that one man – 38-year-old Citrus Heights resident Daryl James Goddard – had been arrested in connection to the incident. He was arrested on Friday in Dutch Flat, deputies say.
The other suspect still on the loose has been identified as 35-year-old Sacramento resident Dwight Bailey. He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies say.
Authorities say Bailey is known to frequent the Stockton and Galt areas. Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call authorities immediately.
Goddard was booked at Placer County Jail and is facing home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, conspiracy and child endangerment charges. He’s being held on $500,000 bail.