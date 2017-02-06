HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate are all back together in the KHTK studios and they have plenty to talk about after a wild Super Bowl 51. They talk the Patriots’ incredible comeback win and the Kings topping the Warriors for Morning Brew. Then, the gang discuss some of the major plays from New England’s historic comeback and debate weather or not Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate run through some of the major facts and stats from Super Bowl 51 before 4 Down Territory featuring the Patriots, Falcons, Tom Brady, and more. Then, the gang take a step back and look at the last 12 months in sports, debating weather they are the best in history. Plus, the Joe Montana vs Tom Brady debate on who is the greatest of all time.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 3:

Sean Salisbury joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate on The Drive to share his take on Super Bowl 51 and Tom Brady as the greatest of all time. Then, some conversation on the shadow of cheating that looms over Tom Brady and the Patriots followed by a breakdown of the Kings win over the Warriors to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here: