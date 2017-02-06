A Historic Comeback; The Drive – 02/06/17

February 6, 2017 9:23 AM
HOUR 1:

TOPSHOT - James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate are all back together in the KHTK studios and they have plenty to talk about after a wild Super Bowl 51. They talk the Patriots’ incredible comeback win and the Kings topping the Warriors for Morning Brew. Then, the gang discuss some of the major plays from New England’s historic comeback and debate weather or not Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

HOUSTON - FEBRUARY 5: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with the Lombardi trophy after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate run through some of the major facts and stats from Super Bowl 51 before 4 Down Territory featuring the Patriots, Falcons, Tom Brady, and more. Then, the gang take a step back and look at the last 12 months in sports, debating weather they are the best in history. Plus, the Joe Montana vs Tom Brady debate on who is the greatest of all time.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

Tevin Coleman #26 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 6 yard reception over Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots in the third quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Sean Salisbury joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate on The Drive to share his take on Super Bowl 51 and Tom Brady as the greatest of all time. Then, some conversation on the shadow of cheating that looms over Tom Brady and the Patriots followed by a breakdown of the Kings win over the Warriors to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here:

