NWS: ‘Once Every 5-10 Years’ Rain Event Coming On Tuesday

February 6, 2017 6:59 AM
SACRAMENTO (AP) – California’s winter keeps getting wetter as the first in the latest round of storms moves ashore, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts topping 50 mph are predicted in parts of the San Joaquin Valley and north toward Sacramento.

Sections of the Sierra Nevada could see more than two feet of snow during three storms expected to batter the state through midweek.

NWS is warning that the storm coming on Tuesday will be a “once every 5-10 years” kind of rain event. It’s expected to be slightly weaker than the storms that rolled through in early January that caused flooding.

Monday morning, rain is making for slick roads and reduced visibility for commuters across Southern California. Officials warned residents of Los Angeles-area hillsides scarred by wildfires that mudslides are possible, but only minor debris flows have been reported.

California has been swamped during a wet winter that has brought no shortage of rain and snow after years of drought.

