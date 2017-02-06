Best Lingerie Boutiques In Sacramento For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Valerie Heimerich Valentine’s Day is all about love, whether one is in the giddy days of a new romance or celebrating decades of marital bliss. Gorgeous jewelry from Got Sparkles is a favorite present for the holiday, as are lovely floral bouquets offered by Arden Park Florist. Sometimes, though, there is nothing quite like the gift of something silky for that special person in one’s heart. Sacramento locals can find just what they are looking for at these stellar small businesses.

At Last Bra & Lingerie

2063 Arena Blvd., Suite 150

Sacramento, CA 95834

(916) 480-9501

www.atlastbras.com 2063 Arena Blvd., Suite 150Sacramento, CA 95834(916) 480-9501 Shoppers from across the region flock to this Natomas shop as much for the personalized service from owner Benita Kimball as for the selection of well-made, perfectly sized undergarments, lingerie and sleepwear. Customers with love on their minds can find just the right intimate apparel for Valentine’s Day, as well as other gifts and accessories. At Last carries a wide variety of sizes, and the choice of styles range from lacy to racy. It will be easy to set the mood with everything from elegant brocade gowns, negligees, silky chemises and bridal lingerie to saucy teddies, babydolls and bustiers. All designs are made to fit and flatter her, and chic, sexy looks are also available in the shop’s mastectomy and lumpectomy boutique.

PreVues – A Fashion Fetish

2417 K St.

Sacramento, CA 95816

(916) 448-4556

www.facebook.com/pages/Prevues-A-Fashion-Fetish 2417 K St.Sacramento, CA 95816(916) 448-4556 PreVues is the Midtown go-to for many of the people seeking quirky, hip, trendy and sexy gear. The small shop offers used and new women’s clothing, as well as suggestive apparel, lingerie, specialty shoes, hosiery, accessories and makeup. Many of the items are, in both size and style, perfect for a wild night on the town, a costume party or for those working in the adult dance and entertainment trade. Funky jewelry, gag gifts, wigs and accessories both eccentric and functional make it a fun place to find a perfect gift for your Valentine.

Time And Again Fashions

Sacramento, CA

www.etsy.com/shop/TimeAndAgainFashions Sacramento, CA If your Valentine gal or guy loves retro fashion and design, a gift from Time and Again will be just the ticket. The site offers vintage lingerie, accessories and apparel from the 1930s to 90s, and each hand-picked piece is well made and beautifully preserved. There is typically only one of each item, so buy it quickly before someone else does. Selections have included a sexy, long Shirley of Hollywood black chiffon nightgown, made in the 1990s with sequins and a mermaid hem, as well as an 80s-era silky, lipstick-red gown with lace panels and a dangerously long slit to reveal one leg. For a totally different Valentine's Day look, check out a fitted, whisper-pink gown, cut on the bias with a lace midriff from the 40s.

Teaz-N-Pleaz

5378 Sunrise Blvd.

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

(916) 967-8329

www.teaznpleaz.com 5378 Sunrise Blvd.Fair Oaks, CA 95628(916) 967-8329 Teaz-N-Pleaz offers lingerie, adult toys, intimate apparel and accessories that are in sizes and styles for male, female and transgender gift-recipients. Body stockings, bustiers, corsets, thongs and teddies are just a few of the many hundreds of kinds of sensual and suggestive gear. Check out the shop’s website to preview the selection, but bear in mind that even the site’s home page is not for the faint of heart.