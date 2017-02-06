FBI Offers $10K Reward For Help In Finding Missing Woodland Classmates

WOODLAND (CBS13) – The FBI has issued a significant reward for information on two Woodland teens who went missing last year.
Enrique Rios, 16, and Elijah Moore, 17, went missing within weeks of each other back in October and November 2016. The two – who are classmates at Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland – were initially declared runaways, but Woodland police now believe both disappearances are suspicious.
Neither family has heard from either boy since they went missing.
Detectives believe Enrique’s disappearance is connected to Elijah’s. However, detectives would not go into details as to why they believe both disappearances are connected.
“The entire Investigations Division has been thoroughly investigating all of the leads they have uncovered and have authored multiple search warrants in an effort to discover new leads,” said Woodland Police Chief Dan Bellini in a statement.
Monday, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads authorities to Enrique and Elijah.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, or go to https://tips.fbi.gov/.