Prosecutors: SF Deputy Made Up Robbery To Cover Giving Gun To Felon Boyfriend

February 6, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a San Francisco Sheriff’s deputy gave her duty pistol to a former inmate she allegedly had a relationship with, then claimed it was stolen in a made-up robbery at her home.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports 52-year-old April Myres was arrested last Thursday after the gun was found inside the car of the former inmate, Antoine Fowler.

Prosecutors say the two had a romantic relationship when Fowler was imprisoned.

Prosecutors say Myres filed a claim with her insurance company last March alleging the theft of her personal property, including her handgun.

A search of Myres’ home uncovered a number of the items she had reported stolen.

Myres was released on a $1 million secured bond. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department did not immediately return requests for comment.

