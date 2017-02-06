WEATHER: NWS: ‘Once every 5-10 years’ rain event coming Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels
River Cats National Anthem Auditions

February 6, 2017 5:22 PM

(HANDOUT FROM THE RIVER CATS ORGANIZATION)

West Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento River Cats are excited to announce an open submission for the 2017 National Anthem auditions.

Those interested in singing the National Anthem at a 2017 River Cats game will be asked to submit an audition demo between Monday, February 6 and Friday, February 10. During this week-long submission period, fans must submit their demos to promotions@rivercats.com in either .mp3 or YouTube format. Submissions received after the February 10 deadline will not be considered.

All artists – whether soloists, groups, or instrumentalists – are encouraged to submit a demo. Full demo and submission details are available online at rivercats.com and below.

Once all demos have been reviewed, the River Cats will invite the top 50 submissions for a live audition at Raley Field. Those selected will be contacted no later than Wednesday, February 15 to set up a live audition date and time. Due to the number of submissions, only those selected for a live audition will be contacted.

Audition Demo Guidelines

  • Acapella version (no pre-recorded background music)
  • Star Spangled Banner in full
  • Must have clear, consistent, and correct lyrical performance
  • Full performance must be under 90 seconds

Submission Guidelines

  • Email an .mp3 or YouTube link of your performance of the National Anthem to promotions@rivercats.com
  • Subject line must read: 2017 National Anthem Demo
  • Email must include: Full name, phone, and email.

 

