River Cats National Anthem Auditions

(HANDOUT FROM THE RIVER CATS ORGANIZATION)
West Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento River Cats are excited to announce an open submission for the 2017 National Anthem auditions.
Those interested in singing the National Anthem at a 2017 River Cats game will be asked to submit an audition demo between Monday, February 6 and Friday, February 10. During this week-long submission period, fans must submit their demos to promotions@rivercats.com in either .mp3 or YouTube format. Submissions received after the February 10 deadline will not be considered.
All artists – whether soloists, groups, or instrumentalists – are encouraged to submit a demo. Full demo and submission details are available online at rivercats.com and below.
Once all demos have been reviewed, the River Cats will invite the top 50 submissions for a live audition at Raley Field. Those selected will be contacted no later than Wednesday, February 15 to set up a live audition date and time. Due to the number of submissions, only those selected for a live audition will be contacted.
Audition Demo Guidelines
- Acapella version (no pre-recorded background music)
- Star Spangled Banner in full
- Must have clear, consistent, and correct lyrical performance
- Full performance must be under 90 seconds
Submission Guidelines
- Email an .mp3 or YouTube link of your performance of the National Anthem to promotions@rivercats.com
- Subject line must read: 2017 National Anthem Demo
- Email must include: Full name, phone, and email.