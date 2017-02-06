Rocklin High Investigating Drama Before ‘Footloose’ Musical

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Rocklin High School administrators are investigating an incident involving its drama students. According to the school district, it happened just before the school’s January performance of the musical, “Footloose.”

The details are still fuzzy on what happened before last week’s performance of Footloose. Sophomore Gab Lopez told CBS13 two of his friends were involved.

“I think it was part of the play, but I think they might have took it too far and I think they might have got carried away,” the 16 year old said.

In a statement, Rocklin Unified School District said the incident involved “…several male cast members before Rocklin High School’s performance of Footloose on January 31st. An investigation of the incident was started immediately.”

The district wouldn’t comment any further but Lopez said the incident involved a gay student.

According to the district, “several students received disciplinary consequences due to their involvement.”

A spokesperson with Rocklin Police Department told CBS 13 the school is handling the case in-house and has not asked police to step in.

Peltz said she understands bullying happens in high school but hates to think that it happens at her school.

“It’s upsetting,” she said. “I’m going to college soon and I wouldn’t want it to happen to me if I wanted to join a sorority or something.”

The school has not described this as a hazing incident but did say in its statement that Rocklin Police Department reviewed the information and statements involved. Police determined that no criminal offenses took place.