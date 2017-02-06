Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys break down last night's Super Bowl game and debate if it was a bigger Patriots win or a bigger Falcons loss. The guys then talked about what the plan is going to be for the Falcons after their loss. They finished the hour talking about Roger Goodell getting booed during the trophy ceremony after the game.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-16.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the Kings embarrassing loss to the Suns on Friday, but then got a huge win over the Warriors Saturday night. Next, the guys talk about Tom Brady's commercial with him getting his 5th ring. Finally, the guys talk about Aldon Smith possibly be reinstating Aldon Smith this March.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-26.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys compare Tom Brady and Joe Montana and ask who is the best quarterback of the two. Next, the guys give their best and worst from a crazy sports weekend. The guys then ended the show asking if 49ers fans should be nervous with Kyle Shanahan becoming the head coach of the Niners after the big loss from the Falcons.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-36.mp3

