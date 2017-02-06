Trump Calls California ‘Out Of Control,’ Threatens To Cut Off Federal Funding

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – President Donald Trump threatened to cut off federal funding to California in an interview with Bill O’Reilly over the weekend.
Trump called California “out of control” in response to the state’s recent push to make the whole state an immigration sanctuary.
“If we have to, we’ll defund. We give tremendous amounts of money to California,” Trump said in the Sunday interview. “California in many ways is out of control, as you know.”
Last week, California lawmakers advanced a bill that would prevent local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. In essence, it would extend the idea of “sanctuary cities” to apply statewide.
State leaders responded sharply to Trump’s comments.
The state’s Democratic leaders have remained steadfast in their push to make California the antithesis to the Trump Administration’s agenda.
One Comment
Newsom, you are all for yourself, tooting your horn as you look at running for Governor…so, you’re willing to have our Fed funds blocked because you want to prove a point. What a TOOL!
I live in Texas and just wish our State Republican Government would just shut up. I envy those of you that live in California because your State Government official have the guts to stand up to a ‘swamp’ of liars.