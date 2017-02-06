WEATHER: NWS: ‘Once every 5-10 years’ rain event coming Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

Willie Nelson Cancels Three Shows Due To Illness

February 6, 2017 6:08 PM

BAKERSFIELD, California (AP) – Willie Nelson has postponed three California shows because of illness.

Publicist Elaine Schock tells The Associated Press that Nelson will have to miss his three-night stint that had been scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield.

Schock gave no details on Nelson’s sickness, but she says he plans to be back on the road again for a Feb. 16 concert at a San Antonio rodeo.

It’s the second time in recent weeks the 83-year-old country legend has missed shows because of sickness – he canceled two of his five shows in Las Vegas in late January because of a bad cold.

The singer-songwriter behind hits like “On the Road Again” told The AP recently that he’ll release a new album this spring called “God’s Problem Child.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

