Wilton Preparing For Flooding For Third Time In 2017

WILTON (CBS13) — New flood fears have people stocking up on supplies tonight in the Sacramento County community of Wilton.

Chris Shay loaded up his home with groceries, just in case.

“So I got probably enough food I could live off for four days,” Shay said.

The Shays are prepared to be holed up in their Wilton home and surrounded by flood water.

“It’s almost like you get stranded out here,” Shay said.

Shay and his wife have lived in Wilton for three decades. They’ve been monitoring the Cosumnes River during this winter’s series of storms. The river level at Michigan Bar is the best indicator flooding will be a problem in Wilton. It is forecast to rise to 15 feet high on Tuesday afternoon, three feet above flood stage.

“So when it peaks at Michigan Bar, it takes about 8 hours for it to actually come through Wilton,” Shay said.

Sacramento County is preparing to send out an alert to people in Wilton and nearby communities Tuesday morning.

“Well, we’re asking folks to be prepared to leave,” Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson said. “We want people to think about packing their bags, their essentials. What type of things to take so it won’t be destroyed if there’s flooding.”

In January, the Cosumnes Community Services Fire District rescued 14 people when the river flooded.

“The Cosumnes Rver usually floods every 10 years, that’s just like historically,” Shay said. “But this will be the third time it’s reached flood stage in the last 45 days.”

A historic winter season in Wilton has residents preparing again for more water than it can handle.