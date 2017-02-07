WEATHER: Heavy rain, gusty winds in store for Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

Cash Me Outside: The Lo-Down – 2/7

February 7, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Cousins, LeBron James, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 21: Anthony Tolliver #43 of the Sacramento Kings tries to get off a shot under pressure from Paul Zipser #16 of the Chicago Bulls

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the show the guys talk about last night’s Kings loss and Demarcus Cousins 16th technical of the year.  Next, the guys took some calls from listeners about Demarcus and if he could change his ways, trade him to another team, or just live with the results.  The guys finished up the hour talking about the Kings struggles at home, with no explanation.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

On the second hour of the show the guys start the second hour talking about Lebron James crazy 3 and the Cavs beating the Wizards in overtime.  Next, the guys got in to “Three The Hard Way.”  The guys then talked about the Kings future and what the team.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Steve Sarkisian becoming the Offensive Coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, and Kyle Shanahan named the 49ers Head Coach.  The guys then gave their final thoughts on the 2016 NFL season, and ended the show talking about their predictions for next season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia