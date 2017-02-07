Hour 1
In the first hour of the show the guys talk about last night’s Kings loss and Demarcus Cousins 16th technical of the year. Next, the guys took some calls from listeners about Demarcus and if he could change his ways, trade him to another team, or just live with the results. The guys finished up the hour talking about the Kings struggles at home, with no explanation. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Listen to hour one here:
Hour 2
On the second hour of the show the guys start the second hour talking about Lebron James crazy 3 and the Cavs beating the Wizards in overtime. Next, the guys got in to “Three The Hard Way.” The guys then talked about the Kings future and what the team. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Listen to hour two here:
Hour 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Steve Sarkisian becoming the Offensive Coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, and Kyle Shanahan named the 49ers Head Coach. The guys then gave their final thoughts on the 2016 NFL season, and ended the show talking about their predictions for next season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Listen to hour three here:
You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here