Cousins Suspended After Getting 16th Technical Of Season

February 7, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Kings star DeMarcus Cousins has been handed his automatic one-game suspension for his 16th technical of the season. He also was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for his actions during a 109-106 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Cousins will sit out Wednesday’s home game against Boston. He picked up his 16th technical and second of the game with 1.1 seconds left in a 112-107 loss to Chicago on Monday night.

He also had one Saturday against Golden State that triggered the fine for his gesture and inappropriate words at referee Bill Spooner. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected in the third quarter for his profanity-laden tirade directed at Spooner, and the reigning NBA Coach of the Year apologized Monday when he received a $25,000 fine.

From now on, every two technicals Cousins receives will result in another one-game suspension.

