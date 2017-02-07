WEATHER: Heavy rain, gusty winds in store for Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

Detectives Raid Fairfield Home Of Registered Sex Offender, Find Child Porn

February 7, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A registered sex offender has been arrested on suspicion of having child porn on his electronic devices.

Fairfield police say detectives raided the 1000 block of Ohio Street home of 49-year-old James Lively on Monday. Detectives say they got a tip back in January and began to investigate Lively.

Lively’s devices were seized during Monday’s raid.

Detectives say they found numerous pictures and videos depicting child pornography on the devices.

Lively was arrested then booked at Solano County Jail. He’s facing charges of sending explicit material and possessing explicit material.

According to police, Lively has prior convictions of possessing child porn and committing lewd acts upon a child.

