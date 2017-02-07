WEATHER: Heavy rain, gusty winds in store for Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

Falcons Hire Steve Sarkisian As New Offensive Coordinator

February 7, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Falcons, football, Kyle Shanahan, Steve Sarkisian

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons have hired Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator.

The move was announced Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Kyle Shanahan left to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Sarkisian took over as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in the national championship game, but his tenure with the Crimson Tide stunningly lasted only one contest. He is a former head coach at Washington and Southern Cal. Sarkisian was named Alabama’s offensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic University.

The 42-year-old Sarkisian takes over the NFL’s scoring offense led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, All-Pro receiver Julio Jones and 1,000-yard rusher Devonta Freeman.

