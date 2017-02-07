WEATHER: Heavy rain, gusty winds in store for Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

Flood Watches In Place Across Northern California As Rain Batters State

February 7, 2017 6:56 AM
Filed Under: flooding, National Weather Service, Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks.

The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week.

In Sacramento, the Sacramento River is expected to swell to just a few feet below flood stage.

Tuesday’s storm is whipping up strong winds with gusts topping 50 mph throughout the San Joaquin Valley into Southern California.

The weather service says so much rain had fallen in Los Angeles by Monday that the yearly total for downtown hit about 15 ½ inches – exceeding the normal annual rainfall, even though the new rain year won’t start until October.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia