WEATHER: Heavy rain, gusty winds in store for Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

Not-So-Sweet Sixteen; The Drive – 02/07/17

February 7, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls, DeMarcus Cousins, Kyle Shanahan, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers

HOUR 1:

SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls is seen after making the game winning basket against the Sacramento Kings on February 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kayte is home for some R&R so Dave & Nate got you covered for today. They talk the Kings’ loss to the Chicago Bulls, Kyle Shanahan taking over the San Francisco 49ers, and DeMarcus Cousins’ one game suspension for Morning Brew. Then, Atlanta Falcons sideline reporter John Michaels joins The Drive to recap the heartbreaking Falcons collapse in Super Bowl 51. Finally, some talk on Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl 51 jersey.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the John Michaels interview here:

 

HOUR 2:

during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Dave and Nate talk last night’s Sacramento Kings loss to the Chicago Bulls and the technical foul issues of DeMarcus Cousins before 4 Down Territory featuring Super Bowl betting, Super Bowl TV ratings, Kyle Shanahan, and Tom Brady. Boston sports-talk radio host Fred Toucher joins The Drive just minutes before the start of the Patriots championship parade.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Fred Toucher interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Matt Barnes #22 of the Sacramento Kings is seen during the game against the Chicago Bulls on February 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Nate dive deep into the issues of the Sacramento Kings from Ben McLemore to DeMarcus Cousins. Then, callers weigh in and share their opinions on all the Sacramento Kings’ struggles.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia