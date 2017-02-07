Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins Deactivates Twitter, Instagram After Suspension

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On the same day the NBA handed down a one-day suspension, DeMarcus Cousins has shut down his Twitter and Instagram accounts for the time being.
The Sacramento Kings star was suspended one game on Tuesday for receiving his 16th technical foul of the season. Every two additional technical fouls will net him another game of suspension.
Cousins picked up his most recent two technical fouls in the Kings’ loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.
Cousins was also fined $25,000 for his profanity-laden tirade at a referee during the Kings’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. That earned him technical foul No. 14.
Despite Twitter and Instagram being deactivated, his Facebook page is alive and well.