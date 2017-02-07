WEATHER: Heavy rain, gusty winds in store for Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins Deactivates Twitter, Instagram After Suspension

February 7, 2017 7:10 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On the same day the NBA handed down a one-day suspension, DeMarcus Cousins has shut down his Twitter and Instagram accounts for the time being.

The Sacramento Kings star was suspended one game on Tuesday for receiving his 16th technical foul of the season. Every two additional technical fouls will net him another game of suspension.

Cousins picked up his most recent two technical fouls in the Kings’ loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Cousins was also fined $25,000 for his profanity-laden tirade at a referee during the Kings’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. That earned him technical foul No. 14.

Despite Twitter and Instagram being deactivated, his Facebook page is alive and well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia