Hour 1

In the first hour of the Show Grant and Doug talk about Demarcus Cousins 16th Technical of the year and his upcoming suspension. The guys also interviewed Kings Head Coach Dave Joerger and his thoughts on the team. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-18.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys take phone calls from listeners for their thoughts on Demarcus Cousins suspension and the Kings season so far. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-28.mp3

Hour 3

Kurt Helin, ProBasketballTalk.com, joins the guys to talk about Cousins effect on the Kings this season and other NBA news. They also took more calls from fans to get their impression of the team. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-38.mp3

Hour 4

In the final hour of the show the guys take more from callers about Demarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour four here: