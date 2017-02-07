WEATHER: Heavy rain, gusty winds in store for Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

Same Story, Different Day: The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 2/7

February 7, 2017 7:08 PM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Cousins, Grant Napear With Doug Christie, NBA, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Show Grant and Doug talk about Demarcus Cousins 16th Technical of the year and his upcoming suspension.  The guys also interviewed Kings Head Coach Dave Joerger and his thoughts on the team.  That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

 

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys take phone calls from listeners for their thoughts on Demarcus Cousins suspension and the Kings season so far.  That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Kurt Helin, ProBasketballTalk.com, joins the guys to talk about Cousins effect on the Kings this season and other NBA news. They also took more calls from fans to get their impression of the team.  That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour three here:

 

Hour 4

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the show the guys take more from callers about Demarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings.  That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour four here:

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia