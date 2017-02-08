Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the show talking about Demarcus Cousins suspension, and if he will be able to change his ways. The guys took some calls from listeners for their thoughts on the current Kings situation. The guys also talked about the fight between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green at Golden One Center on Saturday in their loss to the Kings.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-19.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started with, "Three The Hard Way." Next, the guys talked about the ongoing feud with Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson in New York and the guys ask who will leave first, Anthony or Jackson? After that Sean Grande, Boston Celtics Play by Play, joins the guys to talk about the Isaiah Thomas's return to Sacramento and the Celtics season so far.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-29.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the show Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about Demarcus Cousins suspension and all things NBA. Next, the guys talk about the 49ers possibly not hiring and Offensive Coordinator and have head coach, Kyle Shanahan, take on those duties. Finally, the guys ended the hour talking about this year's NFL Draft and where they think some of the college standouts will go.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-39.mp3

