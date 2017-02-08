Fire Crew Drives Vacaville Teen To School After Seeing Her In The Rain With Broken Umbrella

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A firefighter’s oath binds them to protect those in danger in the community they serve. Tuesday morning, that promise made a lasting impression on a Vacaville high school student.

“Her umbrella was starting to fall apart; the rain was coming down really hard and she wasn’t under any cover,” said Matt Moreno with the Vacaville Fire Department.

He’s talking about Hallie Couvillion, a rain-battered Vacaville High School student fighting the early morning elements to catch the school bus.

Firefighters spotted the teenager waiting on the side of a water-logged street just before 6:30 a.m. She was waiting for the school bus.

“I guess the buses weren’t running because of all of the flooding that I wasn’t aware of, and I see this fire truck go by twice and I think nothing of it,” Moreno said.

But the Vacaville Fire Department crew knew she’d be going nowhere fast if they didn’t intervene.

“He said he’d give me a ride to school and I got into the fire engine and it was pretty cool!” Hallie said.

“She didn’t think it was real, couldn’t believe she was getting a ride from a fire engine,” Moreno said.

So cool that she snapped photos from inside her 20-ton chauffer, quickly sending them to her friends and family who then shared them on Facebook.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude because that’s my baby that’s out there in the rain with her umbrella that’s going all over the place,” said Hallie’s mother Athena. “That kindness that they extended to her I’m very grateful for.”

A grateful mother and student for a ride above and beyond the call of duty.

“It’s not in our job descriptions to necessarily give people rides, but in this case, the right thing was done,” Moreno said.

If you’re wondering why Hallie was going to school at 6:30 a.m., you’re not alone. Turns out, Hallie is up at 5 a.m. every morning because she’s part of the Vacaville FFA program; she takes care of a pig before going to class.