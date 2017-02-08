Funding Cuts Put Nevada County Teen Parent Program In Danger Of Closure

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – The state cut funding for the teen parent program that serves seven high schools throughout the joint district.

As a result, the program may have to shut down and district leaders believe it will greatly impact the education for many who get pregnant too young.

“It’s hard. It’s definitely hard, especially when you’re in high school,” said Jocelyn Lopez, who is a senior this year. “I was 15 in a half turning 16 and I was pretty scared.”

Her child’s father said, “I was in the beginning of my junior year when we found out.”

Now at 18 and 19 years old Lopez and Domanick Stratton have a toddler, jobs, and an education.

“I don’t know where I would be without this program. I don’t know where I could be without Jolene. Honestly a lot of people get lost,” Lopez said.

That’s the fear of the 40 to 50 expecting teens the district helps annually. Every three years the district reapplies for an $80,000 grant to help fund the Young Parents Program. This grant has been servicing the community for 33 years.

“The state is moving towards an outcome based model,” said high school superintendent Louise Johnson.

She added the point system considers several factors, teen pregnancy and poverty level. This year they were ineligible.

“The state felt that they needed to fund the more urban counties,” she said.

The program not only helps teens with daycare, but leaders believe it sets them up for success.

“I probably would’ve ended up dropping out and taking my GED or something,” Stratton said.

The case manager knows just how well the system works because she too went through it and now has a Master’s degree in child development.

“Typically they are going to drop out because teen parenting is hard, being a teenager is hard,” said Jolene Hardin, the Young Parents Program case manager.

Hardin believes the grant is minimal compared to the lives they’re improving, keeping teen parents in school.

“This literally made me grow up. It made me realize that I need to be a mom, step up, finish my school work, get a job, do everything that I can, to make sure that my family and my daughter is ok,” Lopez said.

An amazing success story, perhaps in its final chapter.

The district is appealing to the California Department of Public Works.

If that fails, the teen parent program for the seven high schools in Nevada County may close in June.