Guard Charged For Looking Away During Jail Beating

February 8, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County jail guard has been charged with assault for looking the other way while inmates beat someone up.

The case against Custody Assistant Jonathan Grijalva is the latest in a string of prosecutions that have roiled the Sheriff’s Department since a jail scandal involving beatings of inmates erupted more than five years ago.

The inmate told investigators he was summoned to a spot under a stairway in 2014 where no guards or cameras would be able to see. There, he said, three other inmates ambushed him, leaving him with a broken jaw and concussion.

The inmate said Grijalva looked away at the request of another convict, and later refused to assist the beaten man with medical help.

The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Grijalva pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

